Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $15.81 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 257,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.16% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

