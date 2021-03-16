Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $8.63 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in MSCI by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of MSCI by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 34,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $419.55 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.