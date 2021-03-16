Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $9.25 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

