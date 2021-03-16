Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $9.56 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of F5 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after buying an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.93. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,960. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.