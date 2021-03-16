Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $9.73 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $169,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $660,404.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,467 shares of company stock worth $20,062,407 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

