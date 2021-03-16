Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $12.37 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $272.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

