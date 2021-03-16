Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.24% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Change Path LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $411.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.48. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.