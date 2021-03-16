Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $12.86 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,066 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,859,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

BBY stock opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

