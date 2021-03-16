Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $7.91 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 384,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 577,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 338,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 156,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

