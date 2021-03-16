Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

