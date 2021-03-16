Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

NYSE:NOW opened at $496.77 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $546.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.61. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

