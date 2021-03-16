VouchForMe (IPL) Market Cap Hits $454,653.11

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $454,653.11 and approximately $509.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,662,820 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

