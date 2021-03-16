Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VUZI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

