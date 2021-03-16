Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VUZI stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

