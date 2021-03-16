W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,148.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $121,411.74 and approximately $32,148.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.86 or 0.00654317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035834 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

