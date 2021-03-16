Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $158,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,266,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock worth $985,214,752 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. 54,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $379.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

