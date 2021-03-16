Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock valued at $985,214,752. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

WMT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.02. 137,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

