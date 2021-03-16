Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

WMT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 82,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $378.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.68. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,266,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,890,854 shares of company stock worth $985,214,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

