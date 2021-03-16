Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 238,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $377.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock valued at $985,214,752. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.