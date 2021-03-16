Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

