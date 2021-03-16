Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 70,970 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWC stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 1,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

