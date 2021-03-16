Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

