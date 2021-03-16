Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,317 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,823,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.68. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,031. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

