Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. Community Bank System comprises 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Community Bank System worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. 283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,560 shares of company stock worth $1,902,156 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

