Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,186. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,598.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

