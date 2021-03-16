Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,875 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 344,650 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. 22,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

