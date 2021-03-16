Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,110 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Triton International worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 179.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 277,258 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $940,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 1,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

