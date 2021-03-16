Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,420 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of HNI worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $5,173,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,969. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNI. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

