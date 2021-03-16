Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,440 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.