Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 367,882 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,082 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,029,552.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,979 shares of company stock worth $1,623,247 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,532. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.