Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,190 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after buying an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,100. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

