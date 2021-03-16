Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Knowles worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Knowles by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Knowles by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE KN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 2,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,220. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -537.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.