Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the quarter. First Financial comprises about 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of First Financial worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 387.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. 69,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $610.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.