Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,440 shares during the period. First Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Bancorp worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after buying an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.