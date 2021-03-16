Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hub Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.61. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

