Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. Rogers makes up approximately 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rogers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rogers by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rogers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rogers by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $520,455.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,949. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.02. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,453. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $196.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.