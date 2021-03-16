Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348,180 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.81% of Atlantic Power worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Atlantic Power Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

