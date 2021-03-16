Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Citi Trends worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 6,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

CTRN traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $89.30. 2,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,879. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.41 million, a PE ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.64.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.