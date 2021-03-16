Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,980 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of OceanFirst Financial worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,773. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.