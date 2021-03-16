Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 22,850 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WASH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $904.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

