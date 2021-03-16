Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 78,380 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,991 shares of company stock valued at $985,910 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

WSBC stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. 2,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

