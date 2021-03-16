Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for about 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MHO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,842. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

