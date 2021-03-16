Walthausen & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,640 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

AXS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

