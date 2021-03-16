Walthausen & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

