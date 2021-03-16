Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 164,993 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,993 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Mueller Industries worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE MLI traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

