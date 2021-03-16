Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 21,809 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,809 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Mercer International worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MERC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $991.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

