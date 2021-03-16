Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 254,660 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,660 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.