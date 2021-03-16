Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 28,850 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Albany International worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Albany International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

