Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

HCCI traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 40,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.70 million, a PE ratio of 145.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

