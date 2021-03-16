Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 41,675 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $162.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,082. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $167.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

